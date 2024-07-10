Volvo May Be Planning To Jump In to The Robotaxi Market

It’s probably nothing. Just a playful post on social media from a random Volvo account celebrating an obscure concept car from the early aughts. It couldn’t possibly mean that Volvo is actually going to build the thing … right?

The post in question went live on the Volvo Cars Heritage Facebook feed last week, and it was simple enough. You can check it out for yourself, below.

See? Just a few pictures of the 3CC, a concept that Volvo designers at the time intended to be “future proof” and developed with an eye towards sustainability. It was an early hybrid, with regenerative braking and slick aerodynamics along with gullwing doors and a 1+2 seating arrangement to ease entry and egress.