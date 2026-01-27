Volvo May Not Be Done With Wagons Entirely

Volvo killed its entire lineup of wagons, slowly, but surely over the last few years here in the U.S. market. The company that built its reputation on two things, wagons and safety, has leaned into only one of those items as of late. But enthusiasts should not lose hope because the Swedish automaker hasn’t forgotten what it’s about.

On Wednesday in Stockholm, Sweden, hours before the reveal of the 2027 EX60, Volvo’s Chief Strategy and Product Officer Michael Fleiss told The Drive “watch this space” when asked what’s the future of Volvo and wagons.

Fleiss said wagons are a strong segment, aerodynamics is more important than ever with the electric era, Volvo is known for wagons, and the automaker is “looking into that.”