Volvo Now Taking Orders For Flagship EX90 EV SUV

Agent009 submitted on 12/1/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:49 AM

Views : 1,074 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Volvo EX90 made its US debut in January during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, with plans to start sales this fall. Although things got delayed, Volvo managed to open the order books before December 1, sort of keeping its promise. Another promise it made was that the EX90 would start under $80,000 for a well-equipped model. Did it deliver?

Volvo doesn't joke around when it comes to the EX90, its flagship SUV. The model that claims to be the most technologically advanced series-production car on the planet debuted its North American career in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show, a fitting venue for a cutting-edge electric vehicle. The Swedish carmaker promised to open the order books this fall, with prices starting "under $80,000" for a "well-equipped EX90."


Read Article


Volvo Now Taking Orders For Flagship EX90 EV SUV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)