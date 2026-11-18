Parking sensors are tuned to measure distance through air, and they stop making sense the moment they are under water. Volvo has found a use for that failure. A patent filing discovered by Carmoses describes software that declares a car submerged only when a suspension hanging at full extension coincides with outward-facing ultrasonic or radar units that have suddenly gone blind. The car then lowers a side window, and when it is floating on its flank it picks the pane that is still above the waterline. Cars that open their own windows in water have been on paper for years. Toyota filed a version in 2020 that tries to predict the plunge before it happens, and Volvo’s parent company, Geely, filed a close relative in China in late 2023 that opens the glass opposite the side going under. Volvo’s version rests on a specific pair of clues and a response that changes as the car rolls.



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