Volvo Pauses US Production Due To Parts Shortage

You know when you think you’re having a bad day and then things suddenly get so much worse you wonder why you were so down in the first place? That’s Volvo right now. Already struggling with slow demand for its EVs and battling Trump’s constantly shifting tariff strategy, the Swedish brand has been forced to stop production of its new EX90 SUV due to a critical parts shortage. Western-market versions of the electric EX90 are built at Volvo’s US facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina. But production is now on hold because of a disruption in the parts supply chain that brings back memories of the chaos automakers endured during Covid times, when a shortage of semiconductor chips forced many to pause production, or build cars minus some of the major tech features promised in advertising material.



