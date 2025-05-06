Volvo Pioneers Smart Seatbelt Design That Adapts To Passenger Type

Volvo has unveiled a new advance in car seatbelt technology, which it says can better protect passengers by adapting to specific situations – something that wasn’t possible before.
 
Named the ‘multi-adaptive safety belt’, the firm’s latest safety innovation differs from traditional pre-tensioning seatbelts because it uses the car’s built-in sensors (accelerometers etc) to ascertain the type and severity of a collision. 
 
By analysing this data, alongside other variables such as the height, weight and posture of the person wearing it, the seatbelt will pretension itself to the optimum amount, keeping occupants safe in heavy crashes and avoiding injury in more minor bumps.


