Volvo Plans To Challenge Toyota For Hybrid Supremacy

In theory, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) should be the best-selling vehicles on the market. The idea is that you plug in to charge overnight, then drive it on electric power until the battery is done, at which point the engine fires up and you have a regular hybrid. In theory, the PHEV is the perfect bridge to an all-electric car future, giving drivers a break from regular gas stops while negating EV range anxiety that maybe people still feel. Unfortunately, the reality is that plug-in hybrids don't go far on electric power alone, and because of that, people aren't that interested in plugging in. But Volvo is about to change that with its game-changing PHEVs coming for 2028.



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