Volvo Prepares For A Future Without Wagons As SUVs Take Over

Volvo is preparing for a future without traditional estate cars – but believes it's already launching models that offer the same qualities.

The evolution of its saloons into hatchbacks like the ES90 and the rise of popularity of SUVs means that Volvo believes it can still cater for people who traditionally bought the likes of the V60 and V90.

The brand has found success with SUVs like the XC60 and XC90 over recent years, and now it has morphed its saloon offering into a high-riding, spacious hatchback in the form of the ES90.