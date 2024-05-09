Volvo Prepares New EX60 SUV To Launch New EV Platform In 2026

The new Volvo EX60, which is set to arrive in 2026, will be the first car to sit on an advanced new platform that is highly scalable and features advanced computing technology.

The EX60 will be a key model for Volvo’s electric switch as the EV equivalent of the hugely popular XC60 family SUV, which has long been the Swedish firm’s best-seller.

Beyond confirming the EX60 title, Volvo has yet to give any firm details of the new model, although deputy CEO Björn Annwall told Autocar that “it’s going to be a huge boost, a step change in our electrification journey.”