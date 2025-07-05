Volvo Recall 450,000 For.. You Guessed It, Software Issues - What Makes Anyone Think AI Will Be Any Better?

Volvo Car USA is recalling a stupidly large number of vehicles in the United States and Canada. The subject cars and sport utility vehicles may not display the rearview camera image during a backup event due to a wide angle vision module software issue that was remedied in series production back on April 21, 2025.

Dealer communications reveal that 413,151 vehicles have to be updated in the United States market, along with 40,673 vehicles in Canada. The affected nameplates were assembled for model years 2021 to 2025 between September 8, 2020 and April 18, 2025 in European, American, and Chinese production plants.

From small to large, the affected nameplates are the XC40 and C40, followed by the S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, and XC60, plus the S90, V90, V90 Cross Country, and XC90. Although the Geely-controlled Swedish automaker received the first report alleging a rearview camera image display issue in April 2021, said concern was designated critical back in April 2025.