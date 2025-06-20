Volvo Recalls 14,000 EV And PHEV SUVs For Brakes That Fail

Volvo is recalling 14,014 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the United States because their brakes might fail. Despite the dangers associated with this condition, the brake failure can only occur in certain, limited conditions.

Volvo says the issue is caused by a software problem that affects the Brake Control Module of certain 2020-2026 vehicles running software version 3.5.14. After coasting downhill for at least one minute and 40 seconds in the B mode on PHEVs and One Pedal Drive mode on EVs without using the brake pedal or accelerator pedal, the braking function could fail completely.