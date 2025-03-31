Volvo Rehires Former CEO To Run Company

Desperate times call for desperate measures—though to be clear, Volvo isn’t in Nissan-level trouble, fighting for survival. Still, the company is making an unconventional leadership move in response to ongoing industry upheaval: current CEO Jim Rowan is stepping down, and his predecessor, Håkan Samuelsson, is stepping back in after previously holding the role from 2012 to 2022.

Effective April 1st, 2025, Hakan Samuelsson is being appointed the new Chief Executive Officer and President of Volvo Cars for a two-year term. According to the company, this “ensures stability while preparing to appoint a long-term successor”.