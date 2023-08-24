Volvo Replacing Beloved Wagons With An Electric Minivan

The Volvo estate is no more in the UK market, and we’ve been starved of people carriers, or ‘MPVs’, for some time now. But practical non-SUV body styles aren’t completely off the agenda, because Volvo looks to be bringing back the MPV with a new electric model called the Volvo EM90.

Described as the brand’s first ever fully electric premium MPV – though in reality, it’s the company’s first MPV full stop – the EM90 is set to be unveiled in full on November 12. There’s only one problem: It’s unlikely to be coming to the UK.

Instead, the new Volvo will be primarily aimed at the Chinese market, where large people-movers are still big business. Order books there will open on the same day the EM90 is launched, giving customers access to what Volvo describes as “a Scandinavian living room on the move”.