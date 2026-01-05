Volvo Retrofitting Millions Of Cars To Use Gemini AI

Agent009 submitted on 5/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:40 AM

Views : 404 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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About a month ago, Swedish carmaker Volvo announced what is likely one of the largest over-the-air update campaigns in the history of the automotive industry: no less than 2.5 million vehicles currently in use in 85 countries around the world received the features of the new Volvo Car UX infotainment system. And now, the Swedes take things one step further.
 
The new Volvo Car UX was presented back in March as a new, more intuitive user experience that updates the layout of the central display screen to make it more user-friendly and also adds a couple of new features.


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Volvo Retrofitting Millions Of Cars To Use Gemini AI

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