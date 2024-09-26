Volvo Says Hell No To Trying To Compete In the Chinese Low Cost EV Market

Volvo has no plans to challenge low-cost EVs in China as the ongoing price war intensifies. The EX30, Volvo’s cheapest EV, starts at around $28,000 (200,800 yuan), but that’s as low as the company will go.

Although Volvo was one of the first automakers to commit to an all-electric future, it recently backed off its pledge.



Volvo adjusted its 100% EV sales goal and now expects 90% to 100% of global sales to be electrified by 2030. That includes all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).