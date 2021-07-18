Volvo Says Its EV's Will Have 621-mile Ranges By 2030. Quick QUESTION? Will They Even EXIST In 2030?

Electric Volvos on sale by the time new petrol and diesel cars are banned from showrooms will have ranges of more than 600 miles, the Swedish company has promised.



It announced a new partnership with fellow Scandinavian firm Northvolt to develop ultra energy-dense lithium-ion battery packs to be used in its next generation models on sale from the middle of this decade.



These will offer a 'real driving range' of 621 miles, which is not only further than petrol cars on sale today can go on a full fuel tank, but is also enough to travel the entire length of mainland Britain without needing to stop to charge.



It also means the average driver would only need to plug their electric Volvo into a charge point once a month.



Our question is with the market going the way it is, will VOLVO even matter or EXIST in 2030?





