Volvo Says That Killing Wagon Models Was A Big Mistake

The daddy of estate cars – Volvo – now has its V60 and V90 wagons back in UK retailers, having admitted to Auto Express it was a big mistake to take them off sale for over a year.

“When you tell a retail customer [estates] aren’t offered, they go off and buy someone else’s,” said Robert Deane, Volvo Car UK commercial operations director. Which meant a free hit for BMW, Audi, Mercedes and the UK’s biggest-selling car brand, Volkswagen, which registered 4,353 estates last year.

Volvo took the V60 and V90 (and S60 saloon) off the market in summer 2023, having seen demand dwindle to about five to 10 per cent of its total volume as more customers gravitated to SUVs.