Volvo Scales Back EV Plans - Will Keep Hybrid Models A Bit Longer

Agent009 submitted on 2/5/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:38 AM

Views : 548 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volvo may be among the first automakers to announce its transition to an all-electric brand, but the company will continue investing in gasoline-fed cars. In a report by Auto Express, Volvo plans to update the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in the second half of the decade.

This means models like the XC90, S90, and V60 could live on - potentially for another six years. However, this won't affect the brand's target to go all-electric by 2030, with the Volvo EX90 spearheading its electrification campaign. The crossover EV model is scheduled for production at Volvo's South Carolina plant this year.


Read Article


Volvo Scales Back EV Plans - Will Keep Hybrid Models A Bit Longer

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)