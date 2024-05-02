Volvo Scales Back EV Plans - Will Keep Hybrid Models A Bit Longer

Volvo may be among the first automakers to announce its transition to an all-electric brand, but the company will continue investing in gasoline-fed cars. In a report by Auto Express, Volvo plans to update the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models in the second half of the decade.



This means models like the XC90, S90, and V60 could live on - potentially for another six years. However, this won't affect the brand's target to go all-electric by 2030, with the Volvo EX90 spearheading its electrification campaign. The crossover EV model is scheduled for production at Volvo's South Carolina plant this year.





