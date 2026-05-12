Volvo Takes A Stand Against Subscription Features

You've probably heard the term "software-defined vehicle," which refers to an advanced electronic architecture that can evolve with new technologies via over-the-air updates, while opening the door to subscription services paid for by the vehicle owner, as well as sticky issues like personal privacy and data protection. With this ability to evolve and incorporate new features and functionality, will SDVs perhaps soften the old adage that a new car loses significant value once it leaves the dealership? We'll have to wait for a definitive answer to that question, as SDVs are rolling out now, such as the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA, Toyota RAV4, and BMW iX3, with many more debuting in coming years. Count the 2027 Volvo EX60 among these highly capable vehicles, too.



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