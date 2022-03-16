Volvo Teams Up with Starbucks To Add Charging Stations

Volvo and Starbucks are teaming up on a pilot program to explore the installation of electric-vehicle charging stations at various Starbucks locations.



The pilot program will start this summer, and the chargers will be ChargePoint units.

Volvo will install up to 60 DC fast chargers (Volvo branded, naturally) at up to 15 Starbucks stores. All the stores in question will be along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver metro area to Seattle, which, of course, is where Starbucks is headquartered.

The stations will be spaced about 100 miles apart, which places them within range for most EVs.