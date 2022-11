Volvo has just revealed a new flagship all-electric SUV in the form of the new EX90. But it will be joined by a new entry-level Volvo ‘EX40’ electric car as soon as next year, according to a new video shown by the brand.

Timed to coincide with the world-debut of the EX90, a short teaser clip confirms that Volvo is already looking ahead to the baby model, which could take on the EX30 or EX40 name under the brand’s new model-line nomenclature, given both badges have been trademarked.