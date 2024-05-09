Volvo Teases New EX90 Electric Sedan Ahead Of 2025 Reveal

The all-new Volvo ES90 pure-electric saloon will be revealed in 2025, and the Swedish brand has now provided us with our first glimpse of its challenger for the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.

The ES90 name, which was confirmed at the unveiling of the facelifted Volvo XC90, follows the convention that began with the EX90 and EX30 electric SUVs. It denotes that Volvo’s next EV will be the zero-emissions replacement for the S90 saloon, which is no longer available to order as a new car in the UK.

The teaser image suggests the ES90 will have a sleek profile, steeply raked windscreen and sloped, fastback-style roofline. It also looks like this will be a particularly long car, but that’s no surprise, given that the outgoing S90 is nearly five metres long.