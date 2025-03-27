Volvo Tells Thousands Of Plug-In Hybrid Owners To Stop Charging Their Vehicles

Volvo is recalling thousands of plug-in hybrids in the United States as they could short circuit when parked and fully charged. This poses a serious fire risk and it could occur at night, when the vehicle is parked in your garage.
 
That’s a scary thought and owners are being advised not to charge their vehicles until the recall has been addressed. It impacts 7,483 cars, crossovers, and wagons including plug-in hybrid versions of the 2020-2021 S90, 2022 V90, and 2020-2022 S60, V60, XC60, and XC90.


