Volvo To Break All EV Promise By 2030 - Will Keep ICE Vehicles As Long As Needed

Volvo was one of the first automakers to promise an electric-only lineup. If you recall, the original announcement was made in March 2021. At the end of May 2024, Volvo's CEO said an EV-only portfolio is still "very achievable." At that point, Jim Rowan was "confident" Volvo could end sales of vehicles with combustion engines in just five years. However, during the most recent quarterly investor webcast held in late July, the automaker's CEO admitted that it'll "take time to bridge different parts of the world for full electrification." In other words, the initial goal to become a pure EV brand by 2030 might not be achieved. Fast forward to early September, Volvo is now officially readjusting its lofty electric goals



