Volvo To Drop S90 Sedan In US Market

Volvo Cars plans to halt U.S. sales of the S90 large sedan it builds in China as a trade war between the two countries escalates.

The automaker also is reacting to the Trump administration’s tariffs on imported vehicles by reducing incentives on inventory already at U.S. dealerships and exploring higher production at its assembly plant in South Carolina.

A person familiar with Volvo’s plans said the company is expected to cancel U.S. orders of the S90 next year. Volvo sold 1,364 of the S90 here in 2024.