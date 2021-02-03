Volvo To Go All Electric By 2030 - All Sales To Be Online - Dealerships To Become Service And Delivery Centers

Volvo's entire car lineup will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade. "I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine," Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson told reporters when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. "We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers." The Swedish carmaker said 50% of its global sales should be fully-electric cars by 2025 and the other half hybrid models.



