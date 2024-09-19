Volvo To Launch 10 New Models Over The Next 2 Years

Volvo may not be transitioning to an all-electric lineup as quickly as it had once promised, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to kick up its feet and let its lineup age and die off. Far from it. The Swedish automaker confirmed plans to introduce a wave of new models, many of which are set to make their way to the U.S. market. During a September 17 meeting with dealers, Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan and Chief Commercial Officer Bjorn Annwall doubled down on the company’s aggressive strategy, revealing plans to launch 10 new and refreshed models over the next two years. Attendees who spoke with Autonews confirmed that Volvo is fully committed to pushing forward with this ambitious product rollout.



