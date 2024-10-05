Volvo To Take The Fight Directly To The German Premium Brands With New EX60

An all-electric Volvo EX60 is coming next year as a zero-emissions-only replacement for the hybrid-powered XC60 Recharge, Auto Express can reveal. It’ll be based on a development of the flagship EX90’s EV architecture, with the possibility of batteries measuring up to 100kWh.

When it arrives, the Volvo EX60 will slot neatly in between the EX40 and EX90 in Volvo’s growing electric-car line-up. That means it’ll rival the likes of the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan Electric and Tesla Model Y, as well as new versions of the BMW iX3 and Mercedes EQC.