Ok. $114k for an EV Minivan? Queue Chris Berman voice- WHAT?



Tell us Spies WHO on earth wants THIS?



Take a look at the video and comment.



Note, they will only show the SIDE glimpse of it for less than 2 seconds and NO full side profile shot.



Even THEY don't like the look of it and are PETRIFIED people realize its a MINIVAN!









NEWS: Volvo has officially unveiled the EM90, an all- electric minivan. The is Volvo's first ever minivan.



Highlights:

• Starting price: $114,000

• 268 hp, 0-62 mph in 8.3 seconds

• RWD

• 116-kWh battery pack

• 459 mile CLTC range

• Bidirectional charging

• Seats 6

•… pic.twitter.com/L8jnkbjgaG — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 12, 2023