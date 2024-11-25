Volvo Uses A Secret Weapon To Stay One Step Ahead Of Federal Crash Standards

Volvo has a penchant for building safe cars, and why wouldn’t it? This is the company that gave away the patent for the three-point seatbelt decades ago, saving millions of lives. But Volvo didn’t just have a one-night stand with safety; this wasn’t a hit-it-and-quit-it thing. Volvo kept on pioneering safety tech and pledged itself to a mission in 2007 that by 2020, no one would die in a Volvo. That mission has evolved beyond just the occupants to even pedestrians, with Volvo aiming to eradicate accidents altogether, and in this war on automotive carnage, Volvo has a secret weapon: a division that knows more about accidents than even the police or the feds.



