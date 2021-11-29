Volvo XC-90 Replacement To Blend SUV And Wagon Styling

Last June, Volvo unveiled the Concept Recharge, a large fully electric SUV that previews the new generation of the XC90. The flagship model from Sweden is expected to debut in 2022 offered in both BEV and ICE-powered variants, with a new report by Autocar shedding more light on its development.

Starting with the design, the third-generation XC90 is expected to closely follow the concept, with a few details being toned down for production. Changes will likely include a more conventional design for the doors and the pillars, similar but less slender LED lights, and smaller-diameter wheels with standard tires.