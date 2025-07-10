Volvo XC90 Recalled For Tailgates Behaving Like A Guillotine

The full-electric brother of the hybridized XC90 has been hit with a safety recall. According to documents filed by Volvo Car USA with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, two spindle nuts may detach from their aluminum tubes while operating the tailgate due to insufficient crimping.

In case of detachment, the power-operated tailgate will drop unexpectedly, increasing the risk of injury. Volvo recommends customers not to use the power-operated function until the remedy has been performed. The Swedish automaker blames the recall condition on a mishandling of parts at the supplier.