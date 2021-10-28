Volvo's Autonomous Construction Vehicle Started Life As A Lego Technic Prototype

Volvo CE is giving us a closer look into its research and development process, showing off an autonomous battery-powered prototype construction vehicle that’s currently in the works. Even more interestingly, the in-development Volvo LX03 also originated as part of a collaboration with the LEGO Group, making it the very first Technic set to become an actual machine.



First appearing as a concept in 2018, Volvo CE is finally showcasing the fruits of its collaboration with the LEGO Group. Originally appearing as a LEGO Technic model that you could actually assemble, the joint effort is seeing an actual version of the construction vehicle. Originally designed to explore the future of construction, reality has now caught up to that forward-thinking mind-set.



