Volvo's ES90 Electric Sedan To Debut With 435 Mile Range

Volvo is gearing up for the launch of the all-new fully electric ES90 that will take place on March 5. The software-defined sedan will be the most powerful Volvo ever in terms of core computing capacity, and promises to offer a driving range of over 700 km (435 miles). Meanwhile, the company is also updating the S90 sedan, ensuring an ICE option remains available alongside the new EV. Following the original teaser from last year, Volvo has shared additional photos of the ES90, revealing an unconventional split taillight arrangement at the back. Despite the classic three-box sedan silhouette, the EV features additional LEDs on the sides of the rear window, complementing the main taillights in the traditional position.



