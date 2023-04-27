Volvo's EX90 Electric SUV Sells Out For 2023 Exceeding Expectations

Order books for the new Volvo EX90 have been temporarily closed after demand for the near-£100,000 seven-seater exceeded the Swedish firm's expectations.

The first production run for the electric SUV, which received its global launch last year, has sold out and the firm said orders "surpassed the company’s boldest and most ambitious internal projections".

Earlier this year, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan told Autocar the EX90 would initially enter production in very small numbers ahead of sales beginning in 2024.