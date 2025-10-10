Volvo's Last Wagon Has Rolled Off The Assembly Line

After a false alarm back in February, the Volvo V90 is officially going away. The luxury wagon will go out of production later this month, and this time, a direct successor sadly isn’t planned. In fact, the Geely-owned brand is seriously considering abandoning the body style altogether. Despite decades of tradition, wagons have fallen out of favor as more customers flock to SUVs. Volvo CEO Jim Rowan told Autocar that the last V90 will be assembled in September, and he hinted that the V60 won’t be renewed either once its time comes to an end. The silver lining is that the smaller wagon will remain in production for the foreseeable future, so there’s still time to buy a long-roof Volvo. But when asked whether the Swedes are seriously considering dropping wagons altogether, Rowan left no room for interpretation: “Yeah, because I think it’s changed, right? SUVs have changed with ride height.”





