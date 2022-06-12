Volvo's Master Plan Is To Lure First Time Buyers With EX30 Then Upgrade To EX90

Volvo has big plans for its electric lineup and hopes to boost its global sales by 70% to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025, and the upcoming EX30, a small electric crossover, is set to play a more significant role.

In a recent interview with Automotive News, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan explained how the future of Volvo's electric offering would change the way the brand does business. The Swedish brand also has plans to incorporate more affordable vehicles aimed at Gen Z buyers while maintaining and upgrading more luxury-focused models such as the Volvo XC90.

Volvo recently unveiled the all-electric EX90, but sales of the existing XC90 will continue as long as it stays relevant.



