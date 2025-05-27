Volvo's XC70 Is Shaping Up To Be An X3 Killer

The first photos of the future Volvo XC70 ended up online. The images confirm that the former high-riding estate has been converted into an SUV, as we guessed when Volvo teased the upcoming model earlier this month.

Any model slated for the Chinese market is revealed long before the official unveiling, and the upcoming Volvo XC70 makes no exception. The XC90's smaller sibling will hit the Chinese market later this year, but before that happens, photos of it show it in all its glory on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's website.



Long gone is the estate silhouette with high ground clearance. Now, the XC70 is a full-blown SUV, looking like a mini-XC90. It measures 187.5 inches (4,815 millimeters) in length and 74.4 inches (1,890 millimeters) in width, which makes it a competitor for the BMW X3 or the Mercedes-Benz GLC.