Volvo's XC90 Replacement May Be Named The Embla

Volvo’s next-generation, all-electric replacement for the XC90 could be given the name Embla, according to new trademark applications made by the Swedish brand.

“This will be the first of its kind. We should also then mark that by deviating from our normal way of giving our cars names,” said outgoing Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson at the unveiling of the Concept Recharge last year – a Volvo concept described by the brand as a ‘manifesto’ of its future models and a preview of its new SUV.