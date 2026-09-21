“Vote Democrat And We’ll Lower Costs” Says the Party That Won't Vote With Republicans And Suspend The Ca. Gas Tax. And THEY Want You to Believe They’re The AFFORDABILITY Party!

California drivers are paying $6.17 a gallon. Republicans tried to cut the tax. Democrats said no. That is the news. The rest is commentary, and the commentary writes itself.



Statewide regular gasoline hit $6.17 on Monday, about $1.69 above the national average. Diesel is worse. Families in Bakersfield, Stockton, and the Central Valley are not debating climate modeling at the pump. They are deciding whether the tank or the grocery cart gets filled first. California Republicans answered with two bills — SB 1035, the Gas Tax Relief Act, and AB 1745 — to suspend the state gas tax for a year. Sponsors said the pause could knock as much as $1.08 off a gallon and return about $1,100 to a family of four. Senate Democrats would not even hear one of them on the floor. They killed the other attempts on party-line votes. Governor Gavin Newsom’s position has been the same: not happening. This is not a close call hidden in committee footnotes. California already levies the nation’s highest state gasoline excise tax, 63.4 cents a gallon after the automatic July increase. Layer on sales tax, cap-and-trade, the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, and other fees, and the government add-on is roughly $1.15 to $1.20 before a single molecule of crude is refined. Republicans offered to take their thumb off the scale. Democrats kept the thumb there and called it responsible governance. Newsom’s office has a ready script. Repealing the tax, they say, would be a gift to oil companies with no guarantee drivers see a dime. Road repair would suffer. The real culprit is national oil markets, lately blamed on President Trump and the Iran war. Then Sacramento signed a bill expanding E15 sales and announced it was helping people at the pump. Expanding a cheaper blend is not nothing. It is also not a tax holiday. It is the policy equivalent of handing a drowning man a brochure about swimming lessons.



Sen. Tony Strickland and Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil have said the quiet part out loud: when affordability is the top household complaint, the majority party still refused to debate relief. Other states have floated or enacted temporary gas-tax pauses. California, laboratory of progressive government, would not. The majority did not lack power. It lacked interest in using that power to make the next fill-up cheaper.



Affordability politics now asks voters to believe Democrats will deliver lower costs than the alternative. California is the exhibit. One-party control. Record-high pump prices. Automatic tax hikes that take effect whether families can afford them or not. A Republican offer of immediate relief. A Democratic rejection. If this is the model for “doing better,” the model is $6.17 a gallon and a lecture about why the tax must stay. Working people can read a receipt. They do not need a press release to explain who said no.



