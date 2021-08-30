Voyager X2 Begins Extreme Weather Testing - Are YOU Ready For Liftoff?

Following its exhibit at the Chengdu Motor Show in China, XPeng has shared more details of its flying “car,” the Voyager X2. During the showcase in Chengdu, the automaker revealed that the X2 has begun testing flights in extreme conditions, including high altitudes above cities in China. The Voyager X2 is a fifth-generation “flying car” from Xpeng Huitian, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xpeng (Xiaopeng) Motors. While the X2 is arguably more of an electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVOTL) vehicle, XPeng refers to it as a flying car because it shares a lot of the same design DNA as its P7 EV sedan.



