Vroom Ecommerce Car Selling Platform Winds Down Operations

Vroom, Inc., a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it is discontinuing its ecommerce operations and winding down its used vehicle dealership business in order to preserve liquidity and enable the Company to maximize stakeholder value through its remaining businesses. Vroom owns and operates United Auto Credit Corporation (UACC), a leading automotive finance company, and CarStory, a leader in AI-powered analytics and digital services for automotive retail. UACC and CarStory will continue to serve their third-party customers and focus on growing those businesses.



Under the Value Maximization Plan approved by Vroom’s Board of Directors, the Company is suspending transactions through vroom.com, planning to sell its current used vehicle inventory through wholesale channels, halting purchases of additional vehicles, and executing a reduction-in-force commensurate with its reduced operations.





