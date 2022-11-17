WAIT! Audi Is Not Sure If An ICE Powered R8 Is Out Of The Question

Audi has just revealed the 2023 R8 GT as a send-off to the second-generation supercar and the V10 engine, but the brand has told CarBuzz that there will not be an R8 GT Spyder for this generation.

Nils Fischer, Technical Project Manager of the Audi R8, at the international launch of the GT in Spain, confirmed to us that Audi had no plans to produce a drop-top variant, even though Audi had produced an R8 Spyder for the first-gen car back in 2010.

"For the first generation, we did 333 coupes and also 333 Spyder," Fischer tells us while talking about the reason behind the 333-strong production run of the new model. But when asked if a Spyder version will mimic the coupe's production run, he responds in the negative.

