WAIT! Auto Spies LIKES The Cadillac Escalade IQ? But What Does The INTERNET SAY ABOUT IT?

Ok, It's a momentus moment at Auto Spies today.



For the first time, in a LONG while GM has announced a product that DOESN'T SUCK and we kind of like.



The Cadillac IQ



Exterior design: Aside from the AZTEK-ESQUE rear (you can thank 00R for pointing that out) the exterior is a larger, BETTER-LOOKING Lyriq.























Interior: Decent, although the 91 screens are a little overkill for us. But in the position GM is in, they gotta take some chances.









Gotta like the range IF it actually can deliver.



We think this could actually be the most well received GM EV mostly due to it will be perfect for the phony desperate for Hollywood crowd and influencer's trying to stand out.



And like the original SLADE it stands out and has its own unique persona. Something that is very important that the Germans have failed at with FEMINEM styled dirigibles like the EQS.



It's better looking than the Model X and the RIvian suv as well.



So that's a good thing for GM.



But there is a CATCH. There ALWAYS is right?



Actually, there are a few.



1. People are crying about pricing but this may work in their favor with the wannabe crowd. Let's face it, the Ben Affleck's of the world don't give a sh_t about the prices and GM knows they could never deliver these at volume so make a statement.



2. They will make a HUGE mistake if it doesn't have the Tesla connector.



3. IF, they blow it on the real world range game over before it starts.



4. They can't build ANY EVs that you can trust from a reliability standpoint nor as a customer you can't count on them to take care of you if they do have issues.



So that's our first take.



But what is the internet saying about it??



Let's check out a sampling of comments and then let's start a dialogue and have some fun in the comments!



Boomers busting boners over this I'm sure



Gorgeous! Don't trust the pricing, date of production, being even close to profitable, or eventual quantity being anything substantial. But nice SUV.



I hope they’ll be able to make more than 12/quarter



GM’s new tagline should be “Next Summer”



I will buy it only it has tesla fsd inside!I don’t know how to drive without fsd now!



They are going super high price because they can’t do any volume.



It means Lucid is done here?



The guys are literally just trolling at this point lol



A fully loaded Escalade IQ EV will cost over $175,000 and is a whopping 224" long.



It’s always “next summer” for GM.



Prediction: will be 1.5-2 years behind schedule, cost $25k more and only get 200mile range actual street test.



Who would buy a luxury ev without FSD?



So basically a Cadillac Lyric XL lol



200kWh to get 450 miles????



Looks good but a starting price of $130K is too expensive!



And the crowd goes mild!!!



I’m sorry but at that price its evidence that GM is still not serious about a true transition to EVs.



GM last year: “We’re focused on making affordable EVs”. How it’s going: Canceled the Bolt. Launched the Blazer and the Silverado $15k and $30k more than what they said last year. Launch yet another six figure EV.



Starting at $130k?! Dead on arrival



GM stole the Lucid’s interior design.

























