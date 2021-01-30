WAIT! Do We Have A BREAKTHROUGH? A SEMA SHOW Style Mod That Actually Makes An Audi Look BETTER?

You all know when it was time to see what was happening at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NO ONE had better photo coverage than us.



And although most of the stuff there was outrageously douchy, we like the show because it was analogous to an abstract art show for cars. Not for everyone, but with glimmers of intense creativity.



So imagine our surprise when we saw this Audi modded by our friends at Dub Magazine that had the perfect balance of edge with an innovative look and style.



Check it out and give us your thoughts. We dig the wheels. How about you?







