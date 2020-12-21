WAIT?! Is It April Fools? The APPLE Car IS REAL And It's Coming NEXT Year? Sources Say YES!

The report claims that Taiwanese manufacturers are preparing to ramp up for production of "Apple Car" components as early as the second quarter of next year, adding that Apple has been secretly testing dozens of prototype vehicles on the road in California. Apple received a permit from California's DMV to test self-driving vehicles in 2017, and it was spotted using Lexus SUVs rigged with LiDAR equipment that year.



While many sources have claimed the Apple Car will be released between 2023 and 2025, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the report cites an unnamed director at a major Taiwanese manufacturer who said Apple is targeting a September 2021 launch.



If this is true, it's time to load up on Apple stock seeing Tesla will have it's first REAL competitor.





