WAIT? Now BANK ROBBERS Have Their Own VANITY LICENSE PLATES That They Use DURING The HEIST?

Des Plaines police responded about 3:15 PM Thursday December 29, 2022 to a bank robbery at 845 South Elmhurst Road Des Plaines, IL. Police received a report that the Fifth Third Bank was robbed by two offenders.

The two offenders were described as …

Suspect #1 … a male/black, heavy build, wearing a surgical mask and a dark hooded sweatshirt. He displayed a black semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect #2 … a male/black, skinny build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and a surgical mask. He displayed a black semi-automatic handgun.

The offenders fled in a black Buick 4-door. A license plate was covered with a piece of paper that said “Thank you.”

"THANK YOU"? SERIOUSLY?

What a MAD, MAD, WORLD!





