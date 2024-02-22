WAIT...WHAT? Could Microsoft Be Planning An Electric Car Of Their Own?

It's no longer a secret that tech giants are slowly but surely eyeing an expansion in the automotive space. Some have already stepped into this unexplored territory, and those that haven't are working on ambitious plans that would help them expand beyond the somewhat saturated technology world.

Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Google are some of the biggest names in the tech space whose long-term plans could include massive investments in automotive projects.

However, these companies embrace different approaches, and while some develop vehicles from scratch, others stick with software and services to power next-generation cars built by traditional carmakers.

Because the migration from technology to cars is still in the early days, people at Leasing Options turned to AI to envision how the models released by these companies could look. In Microsoft's case, the result is a little surprising.