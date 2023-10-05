WAKE UP: Americas Top Selling EVs All Have Something In Common

Whereas automakers used to point to their huge horsepower figures, the rise of the electric vehicle has created a new figure for them to boast about. Registration numbers for 2022 show that Americans love an EV with more than 300 miles of range.
 
The 10 best-selling new EVs in 2022 all shared one thing in common: long range. Only two of the bestsellers had less than 300 miles (483 km) of range in their biggest-battery variant, reports the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, a part of the Department of Energy.
 



 


