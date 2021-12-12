WANNA Buy A WATCH? THIEVES RANSACK 2 MILLION In Lamborghini Watches At Their Showroom.

Ten customers, including children, were in the Near North Side neighborhood Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce dealership Saturday afternoon when the robbery took place.

The suspects, masked and wearing hoodies, entered the store around noon. 

They ran off with the Richard Mille timepieces, some of which retailed at millions of dollars each.
The total value of the watches and exact models have not been shared, although the timepieces have been likened to supercars because of the level of engineering required to produce them.   

Dealership owner Joe Perillo argued that Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicago officials need to take action or businesses are going to leave the city

Employees ran after the robbers but were unable to apprehend them. 





